Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Divided DA is doomed unless it heals itself Ironically, like the ANC, enemies Helen Zille and Mmusi Maimane have to put party unity before any other issue BL PREMIUM

The federal council of the DA — the most powerful meeting of the official opposition between elective congresses — meets in Cape Town this weekend to decide what may well turn out to be its fate.

Two critical things will happen. First, a panel created by party leader Mmusi Maimane in the wake of a poor election in May will present its findings. These may recommend that Maimane be replaced as leader. The reporting panel has been chaired by former DA chief strategist Ryan Coetzee, who co-opted former party leader Tony Leon and banker Michiel le Roux onto it.