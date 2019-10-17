National Pressure mounts on Mmusi Maimane after DA CEO resigns A report by a review panel recommended that the party leader and CEO both resign BL PREMIUM

Pressure is growing on DA leader Mmusi Maimane to step down after the party’s CEO, Paul Boughey, resigned on Thursday.

James Selfe, the party’s federal executive chair, resigned after the DA’s poor election performance. He will now be heading the DA’s governance unit.