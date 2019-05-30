LETTER: Eskom successor will face same wage bill issue

Your analysis of what prompted Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe’s resignation is insightful, especially the bit about how he was sidelined at media conferences by the shareholder (Phakamani Hadebe Stood No Chance at Eskom, May 27).

I also experienced his patience and generosity with his time in explaining basic concepts to journalists while he was CEO at the Land Bank. He was instrumental in reversing the failing finances and toxic culture that flourished under the then-agriculture department before he took over.

That the trade unions — including Solidarity — walked off in 2018 with “inflation-busting wage deals” due to ill-considered backing from the shareholder is an indictment of the government’s understanding of the challenges that faced the local economy at that time. This despite all the political pronouncements about cutting the public sector wage bill.

Whoever takes over from Hadebe, technical background or not, will face exactly the same problem of an inflated wage bill, leaving the taxpayer as exposed as before.

Assuming Tito Mboweni remains finance minister in the new cabinet, it seems a fair question to ask if Mboweni’s seemingly independent views about how Eskom should go about fixing its finances might not land him in the same predicament Hadebe was in a year ago, the minute he proposed (as a gentle first step) a freeze on wage increases.

Louise Cook

Fish Hoek