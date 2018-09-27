LETTER: More expat skills needed

SA has one of the highest per-capita education budgets in the world yet sits at or near the bottom of the pile in results.

Children who haven’t drowned in pit toilets cannot read or write in grade 8. You have maths teachers who can’t pass a grade 6 maths exam. Teachers neglect their flock to attend marches for more pay, or take three-or four-day weekends.

There are state health-care workers who cannot change a nappy, let alone administer a drip; who not only treat patients with contempt but also trash their hospitals when they feel aggrieved.

The department of water & sanitation couldn’t sanitise a jug of water. Its failed minister was appointed government spokesperson, projecting failure with every utterance.

The Guptas were only in SA for eight years. But SAA and SA Express now require a further R24bn bailout while Comair, operating in the same market, remains profitable. Sell or give the bloody airlines to Comair and stem the bleeding.

Kudos to the Post Office’s volunteer CEO Mark Barnes, but he’s trying to turn a tanker around in Kalk Bay harbour.

For the most part, we don’t have any people with skills, integrity and devotion to duty in the public service and, yes, the legacy of apartheid looms large.

We need a worldwide recruitment campaign for people with critical skills — of any colour, creed or culture. Expats help drive the economies in many African states. Throwing more money at the current incompetents is pointless. We have flogged that horse to death.

John Perry

Hartbeespoort