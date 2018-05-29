LETTER: Vicious, biased assertions

I read Terry Crawford-Browne’s letter with increasing incredulity that anyone could write such a fatuous missive. On the second reading I laughed hysterically, as did those to whom I showed and read his comments.

May I point out that proof of the assertion that Israel is buying votes at the UN needs more justification than simply saying it "is well documented"? By whom? When? Where?

Please explain what is involved in being an "abuser of water resources". What is your evidence for saying that there were "massive kickbacks to the DA" by Israel? Who belongs to the so-called Israeli Lobby? What is your proof that it is funding the DA? I could go on.

I recommend that Crawford-Browne do a course in presenting a valid and cogent argument so that he no longer insults intelligent readers of Business Day with such vicious and biased assertions.

H Gluckman

Via e-mail