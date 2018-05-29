LETTER: No dodgy water deals

I refer to Terry Crawford-Browne’s letter, where he made allegations concerning a supposed Israeli contract for a Cape Town desalination plant (DA must explain Israel link, May 23). The city received many offers of technical assistance from many countries, which were greatly appreciated. In the end we chose to accept the assistance of the World Bank as our technical advisers on desalination and drought response in general.

In addition, the city has received numerous offers from local and international companies to provide a wide range of water-supply solutions to relieve the drought. The city has dealt with all of them in the same way: We have informed the suppliers that we do not accept unsolicited bids.

All of our contracts have been awarded through open tenders that were awarded in terms of the Preferential Procurement Act and the city’s supply chain management policy. No supplier of whatever origin was advantaged or disadvantaged in terms other than within the law.

Crawford-Browne alleges that Patricia de Lille "refused to sign the contract". Mayors do not sign contracts. They are excluded by law from interference in the supply chain process. If Crawford-Browne has evidence to the effect that De Lille interfered in a contract award, he must please supply it to the speaker of the city, where he can be assured of thorough attention.

If not, he should withdraw his allegation and apologise to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, De Lille and Cape Town.

Alderman Ian Neilson

Cape Town executive deputy mayor