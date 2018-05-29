LETTER: Made-up accusations

I see Terry Crawford-Browne thinks he can opportunistically take advantage of the recent publicity against Israel to spout fanciful accusations that are not only unsubstantiated but actually made up.

According to him, it is "well documented" that Israel buys/bribes votes in the UN, when the only thing well documented is that the UN votes against Israel at every opportunity; that Israel is a top "abuser of water resources", when in fact it is the first among nations in water management, which incidentally is a pretty good reason to take advice from it; and that there are "reports" of a R6bn desalination plant and "massive kickbacks" to the DA, when there is no such contract.

True to form, when lacking any real argument he relies on gossip and accusations, mainly of his own making, to feed his obsession with Israel and demands an investigation to prove the size of nonexistent bribes.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town