Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Just get off your soapbox

29 May 2018 - 05:30
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Terry Crawford-Browne’s letter was littered with inconsistencies and inaccuracy (DA must explain Israel link, May 23). Firstly, no country in the world has more UN resolutions against it than Israel, and to say that Israel buys votes at the UN is fallacious and disingenuous.

Furthermore, Crawford-Browne begins his debate, expediently, in 1947, referring to the Nakba. Thousands of years of the history of the Jews and Israel is consigned by this ignoramus to the dustbin of history. Secondly, and without taking away from the fact that GrahamTek is an extremely competent desalination expert, it is generally acknowledged that Israeli water technology is the most advanced globally.

Israel offered the technology to SA, but our government is antagonistic and was opposed to doing business with that country. India, on the other hand, accepted it and unlike SA is progressing in its water affairs. We are still recovering from the damage caused by erstwhile water affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

The DA owes no more of an explanation to SA as to why it seeks to do business with a country like Israel than Donald Trump owes the Democrats as to why they lost an election with Hillary Clinton as their candidate. Crawford-Browne should get off his soapbox and enter the real world.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Wheels of fortune: how Morocco plans to overtake ...
Opinion
2.
CAROL PATON: Support for Matjila is cracking amid ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Want to help? Start by admitting you have had an ...
Opinion
4.
JOHN DLUDLU: Nhlanhla Nene must not let this ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SA is back: confidence breathes new life into ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.