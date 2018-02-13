LETTER: Vrede dairy project delusions

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her office was not able to conduct a thorough investigation of the Vrede dairy farm project because it did not have enough funds to do so, yet she recommended that Ace Magashule "initiate and institute disciplinary action against all implicated officials". Magashule must have signed with relief, thinking he is off the hook. Poor fellow, how deluded.

Mosebenzi Zwane is not mentioned in the report, despite the fact that he gave the go-ahead for the dairy project. This is a bewildering application of the law of circumstantial evidence by Mkhwebane. Little wonder the now mineral resources minister’s speech at the Mining Indaba was underwhelming. His mind must have been on how lucky he was to escape blame in the public protector’s report.

Both Magashule and Zwane have been arrogant towards the media, and their conceit has accentuated their ignorance and lack of judgment in their portfolios. The common denominator is they have crippled their industry and province with their ineptitude and malefic behaviour.

But the wheel turns and they will soon have to confront the implications of their actions, without the support of the Zuma acolytes.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

