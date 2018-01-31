LETTER: Facts support Trump rule

I need to respond to your vitriolic anti-Trump rhetoric with some incontrovertible facts:

• The NYSE index has gained 30% since the election of Trump;

• Unemployment is down to a 17-year low at 4.1%, 0.7 of a point in the last year;

• The unemployment rate of African-Americans is at 6.8%, the lowest since records began;

• African-American women have the highest participation rate in the labour force (62%) of all female ethnicities;

• The US economy will grow 3.2% and 3.5% in 2018, attributable in part to Trump’s tax cuts;

• At least 45 countries have built or are building walls to secure their borders — the proposed wall between the US and Mexico is not exceptional;

• Moving the US embassy to Jerusalem is logical since the Knesset, Supreme Court and many government departments, including that of the prime minister, have offices there; and

• Support for Trump by African-Americans has doubled since his election.

The boycott by our business representatives of Trump’s speech in Davos was reckless and detrimental to future trade relations with the world’s largest economy and foreign aid donor.

To protect your credibility and relevance please provide your readers with balanced reports and not obvious biased views, including Tim Cohen’s latest column (Soros reminds Davos of slippery slopes, January 29).

Emeritus Prof David Rosenberg

Via e-mail

