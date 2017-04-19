LETTER: Fikile Mbalula takes first step

Easter weekend reports reveal that there is a battle royal pending between former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. The former insists that he is going to report for work after his Easter break in the Eastern Cape; the latter has given instructions that he make way for an (already appointed) acting successor and pursue his futile further appeals against his removal from office at his own expense.

It is refreshing to see a cabinet minister acting on good legal advice and also, very properly, respecting the order of court given in the general’s failed application for leave to appeal against the invalidation of his appointment.

It is plain wrong for Ntlemeza to ignore the order confirming and implementing the invalidity of his appointment before any higher court comes to the unlikely conclusion that it be reversed. By threatening to occupy his desk he will simply prove the court correct concerning his lack of fitness for office and shoot himself in the foot in the process.

While Ntlemeza was head of the Hawks the unit was converted into the dirty tricks department of a certain faction in politics, the morale of the personnel was undermined and the productivity of the Hawks plunged precipitously. Corruption became rampant. Retirement beckons.

The minister should not, however, rest on his laurels. The burning need to establish an integrity commission under chapter nine of the Constitution, to do the work the Hawks are structurally and operationally unable to do, is deserving of his priority attention.

Paul Hoffman, SCDirector, Accountability Now