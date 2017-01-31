Opinion / Letters

LETTER: German energy problems

31 January 2017 - 04:00 AM
Your correspondent Simon Rhoades is out of date on Germany’s renewable energy programme (Glaring energy omissions, January 27). He quotes a very old Reuters report, to the effect that a lack of high-voltage transmission lines is stalling the programme — true, but more recently, further problems have emerged.

Germany estimates it will spend more than $1.1-trillion on its "Energiewende" plan to boost green energy production and fight global warming. However, carbon dioxide emissions have been rising at about 8% per year.

Germany’s power was now the second most expensive in Europe, making the industry uneconomic and uncompetitive, said Dr Fritz Vahrenholt, chairman of the German Wildlife Foundation.

Prof Philip Lloyd
Energy Institute, CPUT

