LETTER: Defending religious rights

12 January 2017 - 06:18 AM
Picture: ISTOCK
The FW de Klerk Foundation strenuously condemns the recent targeting of mosques in the Western Cape. The attacks on the Simon’s Town and Kalk Bay mosques are an attack on the very foundations of our constitutional democracy, as provided for in Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights, which boldly asserts that: "Everyone has the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion."

The recent defacement and attacks on mosques stands in contrast to the sentiments and views of the majority of South Africans, who place great value on religious respect and religious freedom. The foundation stands with the vast majority in expressing outrage at the attack on places of worship and reverence.

These attacks must be condemned but will not deter our collective commitment to building a tolerant, respectful and open society.

Dr Theuns Eloff
Executive director, FW de Klerk Foundation

