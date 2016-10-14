LETTER: Why Trumpism is a force

Tim Cohen misses a significant part of the Trump phenomenon (Is Trump an aberration or a US phenomenon? October 10). Why is Hillary Clinton struggling so much to put away Donald Trump? For a start, she is perceived to be overly scripted, untrustworthy and engaged in political calculus.

She is a symbol of the political establishment and all that is wrong with politics. Consider the book What Washington Gets Wrong: The Unelected Officials Who Actually Run the Government and Their Misconceptions about the American People, in which two Johns Hopkins academics reveal the ignorance, contempt and disdain the political class hold for ordinary Americans. The authors surveyed political staffers, lobbyists, civil servants and policy wonks and found a chasm between what official Washington assumes to know about average Americans.

Should so-called journalists and analysts not be more critical of conventional political "common sense"? Trumpism is in part a symptomatic response to a dismissive, arrogant, self-righteous and self-serving political establishment, across the board, but especially from the political left.

Helgard Muller

Via e-mail