Former president Jacob Zuma campaigns for his MK Party in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Jacob Zuma, the leader of the MK party, must feel emboldened by the decision of the electoral court to dismiss the ANC’s application to have the MK party deregistered.
On Monday the court effectively paved the way for the MK party to participate in the May 29 general elections. The party has yet to hear from the Durban high court if it is infringing the ANC’s trademark by using the name uMkhonto weSizwe — the ANC’s disbanded military wing.
Before Monday’s decision, Zuma’s supporters threatened to stop the elections if the party was deregistered. They are still threatening to disrupt the elections if Zuma is barred from running for office.
Zuma, who is suspended from the ANC, has intimated — without proof — that the forthcoming elections may not be free and fair.
These are dangerous tactics, and deserve censure. The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), which has run all our elections with unimpeachable integrity, has to take action against the MK party and Zuma for these reckless statements.
In July 2021 Zuma watched his supporters loot shops and factories in his name. Not once did he condemn the mayhem that claimed the lives of more than 400 people.
He must urge his supporters to respect the country’s electoral laws and refrain from questioning the integrity of the elections. By registering with the IEC, he has bound himself to all the electoral laws of the country.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma’s dangerous tactics
Former president must urge his supporters to respect SA’s electoral laws
Jacob Zuma, the leader of the MK party, must feel emboldened by the decision of the electoral court to dismiss the ANC’s application to have the MK party deregistered.
On Monday the court effectively paved the way for the MK party to participate in the May 29 general elections. The party has yet to hear from the Durban high court if it is infringing the ANC’s trademark by using the name uMkhonto weSizwe — the ANC’s disbanded military wing.
Before Monday’s decision, Zuma’s supporters threatened to stop the elections if the party was deregistered. They are still threatening to disrupt the elections if Zuma is barred from running for office.
Zuma, who is suspended from the ANC, has intimated — without proof — that the forthcoming elections may not be free and fair.
These are dangerous tactics, and deserve censure. The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), which has run all our elections with unimpeachable integrity, has to take action against the MK party and Zuma for these reckless statements.
In July 2021 Zuma watched his supporters loot shops and factories in his name. Not once did he condemn the mayhem that claimed the lives of more than 400 people.
He must urge his supporters to respect the country’s electoral laws and refrain from questioning the integrity of the elections. By registering with the IEC, he has bound himself to all the electoral laws of the country.
EDITORIAL: Saving parliament’s tainted image
EDITORIAL: Jooste’s death deprives SA of the chance to learn Steinhoff’s lessons
EDITORIAL: Pieces falling into place to end Eskom monopoly
EDITORIAL: Don’t let SA democracy die in darkness
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MPs pass law to reverse Zuma era’s ‘intelligence evils’
ANC’s MK deregistration case ‘holds no water’, says court
Thabo Mbeki says Jacob Zuma sought to destroy SA by ruining Sars
A series of scandals trails Mapisa-Nqakula
EDITORIAL: Why we should worry about KZN
JONNY STEINBERG: Crafty politician Zuma is in a league of his own
ANTHONY BUTLER: President Samson Gwede Mantashe has a ring to it
ANC warns MK party of more legal action
FNB says why it froze Jacob Zuma’s account
KHAYA SITHOLE: Transparency, opacity and presidential prerogative
MK party formally names Jacob Zuma as presidential candidate
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.