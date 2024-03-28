Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma’s dangerous tactics

Former president must urge his supporters to respect SA’s electoral laws

28 March 2024 - 05:00
Former president Jacob Zuma campaigns for his MK Party in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Former president Jacob Zuma campaigns for his MK Party in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Jacob Zuma, the leader of the MK party, must feel emboldened by the decision of the electoral court to dismiss the ANC’s application to have the MK party deregistered.

On Monday the court effectively paved the way for the MK party to participate in the May 29 general elections. The party has yet to hear from the Durban high court if it is infringing the ANC’s trademark by using the name uMkhonto weSizwe — the ANC’s disbanded military wing.

Before Monday’s decision, Zuma’s supporters threatened to stop the elections if the party was deregistered. They are still threatening to disrupt the elections if Zuma is barred from running for office.

Zuma, who is suspended from the ANC, has intimated — without proof — that the forthcoming elections may not be free and fair.

These are dangerous tactics, and deserve censure. The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), which has run all our elections with unimpeachable integrity, has to take action against the MK party and Zuma for these reckless statements.

In July 2021 Zuma watched his supporters loot shops and factories in his name. Not once did he condemn the mayhem that claimed the lives of more than 400 people.

He must urge his supporters to respect the country’s electoral laws and refrain from questioning the integrity of the elections. By registering with the IEC, he has bound himself to all the electoral laws of the country.

EDITORIAL: Saving parliament’s tainted image

The public would be correct to ask for a wider probe of speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Jooste’s death deprives SA of the chance to learn Steinhoff’s lessons

The insights could have been important for boards, auditors, regulators and the investor community
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Pieces falling into place to end Eskom monopoly

The National Transmission Company of SA is well on its way to being fully operationalised
Opinion
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Don’t let SA democracy die in darkness

Corporate SA must wake up to dangers of having a democracy without independent and thriving media
Opinion
1 week ago
