Thabo Mbeki says Jacob Zuma sought to destroy SA by ruining Sars
People set out to destroy the democratic state, former president tells students at Unisa
13 March 2024 - 19:46
Former president Thabo Mbeki tore into his successor, Jacob Zuma, on Wednesday, saying he was behind moves to destabilise the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to ensure the democratic state project collapsed.
Mbeki was speaking at the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs at Unisa’s Muckleneuk campus in Pretoria. He is the patron of the school and chancellor of Unisa, Africa’s biggest distance-learning institute...
