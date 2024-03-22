JONNY STEINBERG: Crafty politician Zuma is in league of his own
Former president seems to again be emerging from the shadows
22 March 2024 - 05:00
I am loath to say it, but in 30 years of democracy in SA the most talented political player to emerge by a country mile is Jacob Zuma.
He alone has mined down to the tectonic plates deep under SA’s social formation and shifted them to produce a politics that brings him power. Nobody else has come anywhere close to doing that. He is in a league of his own. ..
