FNB reveals reasons it froze Jacob Zuma’s account
Bank says it followed a court order obtained by the liquidators of defunct VBS Mutual Bank
20 March 2024 - 13:51
FNB says it did not freeze former president Jacob Zuma’s account on its own accord, but merely followed a court order obtained by the liquidators of defunct VBS Mutual Bank, who are trying to recoup monies owed to it by the erstwhile head of state.
“FNB was instructed by the high court to place a hold on outgoing payments from former president Zuma’s FNB accounts. The accounts are not closed as incoming payments are unaffected,” FNB said in a statement...
