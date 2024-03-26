MPs pass law to reverse Zuma era’s ‘intelligence evils’

The National Assembly has passed the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill with the support of all parties, bar one.

The bill seeks to undo the establishment of the State Security Agency (SSA), in line with the recommendations of the Sydney Mufamadi-led high-level review panel and to establish the SA Intelligence Agency. It will have a domestic focus and be responsible for counterintelligence and intelligence-gathering functions and an SA intelligence service responsible for foreign intelligence-gathering.

It also re-establishes the SA National Academy of Intelligence (SANAI), which is responsible for intelligence training and will provide a legislative mandate for bulk interception, in compliance with the Constitutional Court judgment and to provide a regulatory framework for compliance monitoring, co-ordination and alignment of intelligence activities.

It is also meant to provide for the regulation of cybersecurity, protection of information and intelligence, and to enable the minister responsible for intelligence to prescribe issues of accountability and control of intelligence services in line with section 209 of the constitution and to provide for matters related to former members of the intelligence services.

“We are here today to deal with a painful past, but we must speak the truth and nothing else but the truth,” said ANC MP Bheki Hadebe.

He outlined the history of the restructuring of the intelligence service by then president Jacob Zuma in 2009 and how this was deemed irregular by the high-level panel as it fell outside the requirements of the constitution.