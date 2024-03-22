ANTHONY BUTLER: President Samson Gwede Mantashe has a ring to it
He could prove to be Ramaphosa's successor after Mashatile's apparent sidelining
A persistent rumour, troubling to some international investors, suggests that President Cyril Ramaphosa could stand down after the upcoming elections.
Most local observers sensibly view this as implausible. It is true that Ramaphosa was said to have indicated a desire to leave office after the Phala Phala scandal broke. Speechwriters were apparently instructed to write resignation orations, and ANC chair Gwede Mantashe supposedly had to talk his friend out of throwing in the towel. Talk was that once they had considered the dire alternatives, ANC leaders — and many others — rallied round the embattled occupant of the Union Buildings. ..
