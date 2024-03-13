The MK party announced 81-year-old former president Jacob Zuma as its presidential candidate in the national and provincial elections.
It did not want any engagement on the topic, said the party’s youth leader, Bonginkosi Khanyile.
Zuma has ambitions of being president again to “fix things” but the constitution will not allow him. There has been resistance by the party against such obstacles, with interim spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela saying in February that “if the people want Jacob Zuma on the ballot that’s what will happen. Zuma will be on the ballot and will lead the country”.
Zuma served two terms when he was president.
MK party leader in KwaZulu-Natal Visvin Reddy recently warned that if the party were not on ballot papers, there would be civil war and no elections would take place.
A pastor representing some religious leaders in the province threatened the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) that should it not “give” the party a two-thirds majority, anarchy would prevail. He made the remarks in Zuma’s presence.
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that those who threatened instability if things did not go their way in the elections would be arrested.
The candidates list the MK party submitted to the IEC was leaked last week by an IEC official, which hinted at the party’s announcement of Zuma in the number one position on the list, ranked according to party hierarchy.
Zuma was suspended by the ANC for campaigning for the MK party. The ANC has said it would make a decision on his future after the elections.
He was granted medical parole in 2021 for a “medical condition” and missed some court appearances because of his alleged poor health.
MK party formally names Jacob Zuma as presidential candidate
But the party says it does not want to talk about it
