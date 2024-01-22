Grants worth millions to two organisations being probed, as officials suspended
Gauteng says four officials have been placed on ‘precautionary suspension’ and that more had been identified as possibly involved
Two organisations, awarded almost R114m in grants by the Gauteng department of social development over the past two years, are under investigation as part of a probe into the department’s funding of nonprofit organisations.
The investigation has already led to several department officials being placed on “precautionary suspension”, according to a media statement released after GroundUp disclosed details last week of the multimillion-rand grants awarded to The Beauty Hub Academy (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-01-19-cash-strapped-gauteng-government-splashes-money-on-beauty-academy/) and Daracorp...
