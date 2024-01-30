EDITORIAL: The tragedy of Leoka and the lessons for corporate SA
Thabi Leoka is not the only South African to have felt the need to fake their qualifications
The tragedy of the Thabi Leoka CV drama is that nobody would have cared that she didn’t have a PhD, whether from the London School of Economics or any other institution.
Many if not most of SA’s private sector economists have good master’s degrees, not doctorates. One just has to look at the award-winning economists who top the lists of the Financial Mail annual analysts awards or the Reuters’ economist of the year. There is plenty of real world research and experience there. There are not a lot of doctoral theses. Likewise in the public sector, where SA has world-renowned central bankers and Treasury officials whose macroeconomic expertise is highly regarded, whether they had MSc or PhD after their names. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.