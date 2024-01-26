EDITORIAL: Time to factor in Trump’s risk premium
Former president’s possible return to the White House cannot be discounted
26 January 2024 - 05:00
With a Donald Trump and Joe Biden rematch increasingly on the cards, the world has to start seriously factoring in what a potential Trump presidency will mean for global trade and geopolitics.
Trump has so far overrun his challengers for the Republican nomination to contest for the White House. His possible presidency comes at a time when many parts of the world are reckoning with war and violence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.