December holiday payments data from BankServ Africa this week injected a mildly bright note into a consumer spending picture that has been pretty bleak lately. In-store card spend was 13% up on the year before, even though in volume terms shopping was up only a modest 2%, and much of the lift came from grocery and supermarket spending. The cash economy wasn’t as strong: banks’ orders for cash to stock up their ATMs were down 3% year on year in December, BankServ’s numbers show.
But December’s strong card-shopping data is welcome after retail sales figures for earlier months showed consumers not faring well. Stanlib economist Kevin Lings predicts retail activity will be in recession for 2023 as a whole, recording a decline of 1%-1.5%.
Consumer spending has in the past been a mainstay of SA’s economy, through years in which investment consistently disappointed. But in an environment of high inflation and high interest rates, households are going to take pain. And that is especially so given that while employment has risen in recent quarters, it’s only recently regained pre-Covid levels.
Household disposable income has been declining in real terms, and latest Reserve Bank data show debt costs are consuming almost 9% of disposable income. With inflation coming down, the Reserve Bank should have space to start cutting interest rates at some point later in 2024, and that will relieve some of the pain for consumers.
Ultimately though, household fortunes will revive only once the economy and employment start to pick up. Meanwhile, we have to hope that the revival of private investment that’s being driven by renewable energy will continue to support the economy through tough times.
EDITORIAL: The economy can’t rely on consumer spend
December’s strong card-shopping data is welcome after retail sales figures for earlier months showed consumers not faring well
