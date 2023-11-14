EDITORIAL: Small banks that serve communities should be nurtured
Some small banks need to take a deep look at how they conduct their business
The call for a state-owned bank has been a constant refrain from the ANC and indeed from government in recent years. President Cyril Ramaphosa in his 2020 State of the Nation address said the government was proceeding with the establishment of a state-owned bank as part of its effort to extend access to financial services for all South Africans.
Why the government feels the need for another institution when it already has several state-owned lending institutions is not clear. The state owns Land Bank and the Development Bank of SA and Postbank, which was unbundled from the Post Office in September and can now apply for a full banking licence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.