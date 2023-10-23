EDITORIAL: SA’s last line of defence
Most South Africans would agree with the proposition that they have been poorly served, if not abused, by our state-owned enterprises (SOEs), especially in the recent past. According to studies including the Edelman Trust Barometer, most South Africans trust the private sector and non-government organisations more than they trust their government.
In the past few months, as the state continued failing South Africans, the private sector has stepped in to fill the void left by the government. Commendably, the government has accepted business’s helping hand to deal with the energy, crime and corruption, and transport and freight logistics crises. Joint government-industry task teams are hard at work. ..
