We need to raise BEE game, says commissioner Matona
Two decades after legislation was enacted, commission estimates black people own about 30% of economy
05 October 2023 - 05:00
Only a third of JSE listed companies and 95 of SA’s hundreds of public entities submit reports on their broad-based black economic performance to the BBBEE commission as required, making it difficult to measure progress.
That’s according to BBBEE commissioner Tshediso Matona, who said on Wednesday that SA’s BBBEE policy suffered from the challenges of effective measurement. “Because we don’t read from the same evidentiary base we don’t have a shared view of progress or the lack thereof,” he said ..
