Digital tech is engine of growth, says Ramaphosa
The president’s comments were made at the opening of telecom giant Huawei’s new innovation centre in Woodmead, Johannesburg
13 July 2023 - 18:35
Expanding SA’s digital infrastructure is “one of the primary engines of economic growth [while] the development of information technology is key to the competitiveness of our economy”, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
Ramaphosa made the comments after he officially opened telecom giant Huawei’s new innovation centre at its campus in Woodmead, Johannesburg...
