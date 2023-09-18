Eskom restructuring takes crucial step
18 September 2023 - 11:51
UPDATED 18 September 2023 - 20:35
In a crucial step in the broader plan to restructure Eskom, the energy regulator has approved two licences that were outstanding for the establishment of the National Transmission Company of SA.
In July, the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) approved the transmission licence application, which will allow the new company to act as the transmission operator for the national grid. On Monday, Nersa announced further approval for the company’s trading and import-export licences...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.