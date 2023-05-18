National

High court rejects Mpofu’s complaint of unfair ‘Zuma law’ treatment

Judge Lebogang Modiba says remarks of unfair treatment were ‘utterly inappropriate’

18 May 2023 - 20:39 Franny Rabkin

The Johannesburg high court on Thursday rejected a complaint by former president Jacob Zuma that the court had “unfairly cut short” the argument by his counsel, Dali Mpofu, and that this amounted to “a Zuma law” because other litigants were not treated this way. 

The remark about “a Zuma law” was “utterly inappropriate”, said presiding judge Lebogang Modiba on behalf of a full bench. The court refused a request that Mpofu have more time to argue, adding the court had full written argument.  ..

