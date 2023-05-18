High court rejects Mpofu’s complaint of unfair ‘Zuma law’ treatment

Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
No need for more money or new ecosystems — we must understand the infrastructure we already have
Judge Lebogang Modiba says remarks of unfair treatment were ‘utterly inappropriate’
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Business Day TV speaks to Investec’s group finance director Nishlan Samujh
Business Day TV speaks to Natasha Marrian, the Financial Mail’s deputy editor, about SA allegedly supplying weapons for the Kremlins’ war effort in Ukraine
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Producers forced into expensive transport alternatives by cyclone and power cuts
Germany gets his first Grand Tour stage win
The R5.6bn investment helps secure a long-term future for a firm that has gone bankrupt seven times in its history
The Johannesburg high court on Thursday rejected a complaint by former president Jacob Zuma that the court had “unfairly cut short” the argument by his counsel, Dali Mpofu, and that this amounted to “a Zuma law” because other litigants were not treated this way.
The remark about “a Zuma law” was “utterly inappropriate”, said presiding judge Lebogang Modiba on behalf of a full bench. The court refused a request that Mpofu have more time to argue, adding the court had full written argument. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
High court rejects Mpofu’s complaint of unfair ‘Zuma law’ treatment
Judge Lebogang Modiba says remarks of unfair treatment were ‘utterly inappropriate’
The Johannesburg high court on Thursday rejected a complaint by former president Jacob Zuma that the court had “unfairly cut short” the argument by his counsel, Dali Mpofu, and that this amounted to “a Zuma law” because other litigants were not treated this way.
The remark about “a Zuma law” was “utterly inappropriate”, said presiding judge Lebogang Modiba on behalf of a full bench. The court refused a request that Mpofu have more time to argue, adding the court had full written argument. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.