Court rules Zuma private prosecution an abuse of process

Judges find former president has no prospects of success; Jacob Zuma Foundation calls ruling a ‘travesty of justice’

07 June 2023 - 20:21 Tauriq Moosa and TANIA BROUGHTON

Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan was an “abuse of process ... instituted for ulterior purposes and with unclean hands”. For that reason, summonses issued by him must be set aside, three KwaZulu-Natal judges have ruled.

Judges Gregory Kruger, Jacqui Henriques and Thokozile Masipa, who heard Downer and Maughan’s applications to effectively quash the private prosecutions, ruled on Wednesday that they were part of Zuma’s campaign to discredit Downer, who is lead prosecutor in Zuma’s arms-deal trial...

