Jacob Zuma loses bid for private prosecution of Downer and Karyn Maughan

07 June 2023 - 10:40 Tania Broughton
The Pietermaritzburg high court has set aside the private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan by former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The summonses in former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution cases against senior state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan have been set aside.

This means that unless Zuma appeals against the ruling, his case against them is over.

In a ruling handed down on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal judges Gregory Kruger, Jacqui Henriques and Thokozile Masipa also granted interdicts, stopping Zuma from pursuing any further legal steps or private prosecutions against them.

They also ordered that Zuma pay their legal costs.

Zuma alleged that they had contravened the NPA Act in that Downer had leaked his confidential medical records to Maughan ahead of his application for a postponement of his arms deal-related trial on medical grounds.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

