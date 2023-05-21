National

Zuma’s private prosecution brought to harass Ramaphosa, court hears

President argues that Zuma’s prosecution is for an ulterior motive

21 May 2023 - 18:03

Former president Jacob Zuma’s basis for seeking to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa is “invalid” and is brought to “harass [Ramaphosa] for political ends”, the Johannesburg high court has heard.

Zuma wants to prosecute Ramaphosa privately for his alleged failure to act  when Zuma alerted him to alleged unlawful conduct by prosecutor Billy Downer. ..

