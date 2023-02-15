EDITORIAL: US inflation and emerging markets: how to read it?

The price of gold falls by 0.3% to $1,849.60/oz amid fears the Federal Reserve will maintain monetary policy tightening
Are the latest US consumer inflation numbers good news or bad news for emerging markets? The answer tends to depend on the lens through which one views them: real economy or financial economy.
January’s US inflation rate came in 0.5% month on month, the fastest rise in three months. The year-on-year increase was 6.4%, down from 6.5% in December but a bit higher than the market had expected. It reflects a US economy which is proving pretty robust — a picture which was also evident in the recent exceptionally strong jobs numbers. It suggests the “soft landing” which some US policymakers have been talking about is more than likely, with talk of recession receding.
But it also reflects a US economy in which price pressures have persisted, despite the Federal Reserve’s steep rate hikes and efforts to put the lid on inflation expectations. Talk of “disinflation” has lately been receding. Whether inflation has peaked is not yet clear. And the latest data could strengthen the hand of the hawks at the Fed, supporting the case for US interest rates to peak higher and stay high longer.
All of which makes for mixed signals for financial markets in general and emerging markets in particular. The global real economy picture is now looking much better than it was a couple of months ago. It is not just in the US that hard landings now seem unlikely. Added to that is the unexpectedly early and rapid reopening of China’s economy after it ended its zero-Covid policy. Europe too has survived winter better than expected, thanks to better weather and lower gas prices, and European growth prospects are now not looking as bad as they were.
Prospects for global growth have improved. Energy prices have fallen. All of which should be moderately good for emerging markets in our own region. Goldman Sachs’ economists point out that growth in central Europe, the Middle East and Africa continue to hold up relatively well despite the economic headwinds the region has faced.
But if the real economy signals are decent, the financial economy is more risky. Higher for longer US interest rates tend to mean a stronger dollar, and a more “risk off” attitude by international investors towards emerging markets. Flows into emerging markets stocks and bonds had started to improve earlier this year after record outflows last year.
That may or may not last: the US inflation rate and what the Fed chooses to do about it are very material to that. Crucially though, in an environment in which the dollar is strong, levels of uncertainty are high and markets are volatile, global investors will be picking and choosing between emerging markets.
Those such as SA, with its energy, growth and political challenges, could be at a distinct disadvantage.
