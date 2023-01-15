Opinion / Columnists

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Beware lazy complacency about solving SA’s crises

Stakeholders bask in the delusion that the go button should just be pressed on known, static solutions and all will be fine

15 January 2023 - 16:12 PETER ATTARD MONTALTO

December seems to have created an odd funnelling for many interesting shifts in the rhetoric about energy and much else in the political economy.

As much as commentators might like to despair of the ANC, its events, like its elective conference, do indeed seem to have a strong catalytic effect on the national conversation...

