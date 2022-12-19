National

Minerals Council to work with Transnet to improve performance

The two entities have created joint structures in a bid to deal with the challenges facing freight rail

BL Premium
19 December 2022 - 16:57 Linda Ensor

The Minerals Council is collaborating with state-owned rail and ports company Transnet in a bid to improve the performance of the rail network whose failures have led to R85bn in lost revenue for the mining industry over the last two years.

The dysfunctional freight rail system has prevented the industry from getting its products to the ports for export...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.