Transnet, the state-owned port and rail operator, is facing two bond repayments coming due in the next two months that are worth a combined R1.088bn.
The total amount relates to R556m in bonds maturing on February 7 2023 and another R532m of debt instruments that are due to be repaid on February 13, according to Bloomberg data. While Transnet should have no trouble rolling the debt — a term that denotes refinancing the securities by issuing new bonds — the company will face higher repayment costs on any new instruments given that interest rates have risen dramatically over the past year...
Transnet faces debt repayment of over R1bn in February
Refinancing by issuing new bonds will come at a higher cost, but Transnet says it has a plan
Transnet, the state-owned port and rail operator, is facing two bond repayments coming due in the next two months that are worth a combined R1.088bn.
The total amount relates to R556m in bonds maturing on February 7 2023 and another R532m of debt instruments that are due to be repaid on February 13, according to Bloomberg data. While Transnet should have no trouble rolling the debt — a term that denotes refinancing the securities by issuing new bonds — the company will face higher repayment costs on any new instruments given that interest rates have risen dramatically over the past year...
