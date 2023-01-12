National

INFRASTRUCTURE

Dump​ Transnet CEO Portia Derby, says desperate Minerals Council

Council wants heads to roll over unfolding crisis at the state-owned rail and port operator and its ‘catastrophic impact’ on the mining industry

BL Premium
12 January 2023 - 05:06 Katharine Child and Tiisetso Motsoeneng

The Minerals Council SA has called for the axing of two Transnet leaders, including CEO Portia Derby, citing the unfolding crisis at the state-owned rail and port operator and the “catastrophic impact” it has currently on the mining industry.

In a confidential letter dated December 4 2022, the Minerals Council — which speaks on behalf of the country’s biggest mining companies, which are also Transnet’s biggest clients — said the worsening operational performance at Transnet demanded urgent action...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.