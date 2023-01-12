Rise in gold counters on the JSE underlines the positive mood reflected in bonds and cash
INFRASTRUCTURE
Dump Transnet CEO Portia Derby, says desperate Minerals Council
Council wants heads to roll over unfolding crisis at the state-owned rail and port operator and its ‘catastrophic impact’ on the mining industry
The Minerals Council SA has called for the axing of two Transnet leaders, including CEO Portia Derby, citing the unfolding crisis at the state-owned rail and port operator and the “catastrophic impact” it has currently on the mining industry.
In a confidential letter dated December 4 2022, the Minerals Council — which speaks on behalf of the country’s biggest mining companies, which are also Transnet’s biggest clients — said the worsening operational performance at Transnet demanded urgent action...
