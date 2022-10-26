Godongwana allocates R8.9bn to law enforcement agencies to fight corruption, state capture

WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by US President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 8
The real problem is a government that has woefully failed to address a worsening unemployment, education, corruption and the electricity supply crisis
Consolidated spending on building new and rehabilitating existing infrastructure will increase from R66.7bn in 2022/2023 to at least R112bn in 2025/2026
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Fixed-income market welcomes improved fiscal outlook in Godongwana’s medium-term budget, while bank shares and the rand also advance
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Both Sweden and Denmark have concluded that the four leaks were caused by explosions.
Serb says there are 'positive signs' the country will allow him to play in the Australian Open
The Italian brand has shown the drop-top cousin of the recently debuted GranTurismo
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has allocated R8.9bn to law-enforcement agencies to bolster the fight against corruption and state capture.
Godongwana said the department of justice and constitutional development has reprioritised its budget to release funds to anti-money-laundering agencies such as the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) to boost capacity to implement recommendations of the state capture inquiry.
“Additional funding will enable the FIC to increase its human resources capacity and help the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) initiate civil litigation following state capture commission recommendations,” said the finance minister in his 2022 medium-term budget policy statement delivered in parliament on Wednesday.
It will also allow the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to improve its capacity in dealing with financial crimes uncovered during the inquiry chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo.
“Funding will also be allocated to the NPA to increase capacity in specialised tax units and the Investigative Directorate, procure specialist prosecution services for complex matters, appoint forensic auditors and accountants to deal with high-priority forfeiture matters, establish a digital forensic data centre and finance increased witness-protection operational costs.
“As has been done with Bain, we will continue to take punitive administration against companies and individuals who have facilitated corrupt and irregular activities.”
Speaking at a press conference before Godongwana’s speech, SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the majority of cases of financial crimes, such as VAT fraud, are being won and matters are being referred to the NPA for prosecution.He said Sars has handed 132 cases to the NPA this year, 57 of which have been finalised and56 had a guilty outcome. “So it’s a conviction rate of 98% in terms of cases we handed to the NPA.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Godongwana allocates R8.9bn to law enforcement agencies to fight corruption, state capture
The finance minister said the department of justice and constitutional development has reprioritised its budget to release funds to anti-money-laundering agencies
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has allocated R8.9bn to law-enforcement agencies to bolster the fight against corruption and state capture.
Godongwana said the department of justice and constitutional development has reprioritised its budget to release funds to anti-money-laundering agencies such as the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) to boost capacity to implement recommendations of the state capture inquiry.
“Additional funding will enable the FIC to increase its human resources capacity and help the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) initiate civil litigation following state capture commission recommendations,” said the finance minister in his 2022 medium-term budget policy statement delivered in parliament on Wednesday.
It will also allow the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to improve its capacity in dealing with financial crimes uncovered during the inquiry chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo.
“Funding will also be allocated to the NPA to increase capacity in specialised tax units and the Investigative Directorate, procure specialist prosecution services for complex matters, appoint forensic auditors and accountants to deal with high-priority forfeiture matters, establish a digital forensic data centre and finance increased witness-protection operational costs.
“As has been done with Bain, we will continue to take punitive administration against companies and individuals who have facilitated corrupt and irregular activities.”
Speaking at a press conference before Godongwana’s speech, SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the majority of cases of financial crimes, such as VAT fraud, are being won and matters are being referred to the NPA for prosecution.
He said Sars has handed 132 cases to the NPA this year, 57 of which have been finalised and56 had a guilty outcome. “So it’s a conviction rate of 98% in terms of cases we handed to the NPA.”
TimesLIVE
EDITORIAL: What the minister needs to signal in his medium-term budget
Treasury revises GDP forecasts down amid global headwinds and more load-shedding
Health budget cuts partially reversed, says Treasury in MTBPS
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.