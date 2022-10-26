Social relief of distress grant extended for another year

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement hits the right notes even while deferring the Eskom question
The president avoids tough decisions to save himself but the country suffers
Motion of no confidence tabled by ANC passed
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Security has deteriorated in neighbouring Mali since it hired fighters from Russia’s Wagner group
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
Built on the British firm’s Electric Premium Architecture and produced in Wuhan, China, three versions of the Hyper SUV are available
The government has extended the special Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant until March 2024, but it comes at the expense of welfare grant recipients who will get below-inflation increases in 2023, according to the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
The R350 SRD grant was introduced in May 2020 to assist some of SA’s most vulnerable working-age people affected by the lockdown restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been extended several times since then. Almost 2.3-million jobs were shed at the height of the pandemic, and the initial recovery in employment was largely erased by the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with workers in low and semi-skilled jobs worst affected...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Social relief of distress grant extended for another year
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in his MTBPS that the introduction of more stringent eligibility criteria led to a lower-than-anticipated uptake of the SRD grant
The government has extended the special Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant until March 2024, but it comes at the expense of welfare grant recipients who will get below-inflation increases in 2023, according to the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
The R350 SRD grant was introduced in May 2020 to assist some of SA’s most vulnerable working-age people affected by the lockdown restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been extended several times since then. Almost 2.3-million jobs were shed at the height of the pandemic, and the initial recovery in employment was largely erased by the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with workers in low and semi-skilled jobs worst affected...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.