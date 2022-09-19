Eighteen Eskom veterans sign up to help restore operations

The SA Reserve Bank and Fed are poised for hefty hikes this week
Hydrogen offers economic and environmental benefits but there are safety concerns and infrastructure challenges
Pravin Gordhan says his department has been ‘working around the clock closely with Eskom’ to ease power cuts
ActionSA leader supports Joburg mayor and is unapologetic about wanting to unseat the ANC
The highly indebted packaging company has previously been granted a reprieve by lenders
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Momentum Investments economist by Sanisha Packirisamy
Red tape remains as mines and other producers of energy must register their projects with Nersa
The earthquake hits western Mexico on the anniversary of two previous quakes
Dozens of the country’s most exciting players will be excluded from this flagship event because there are simply not enough seats on board
The latest model offers plenty of practicality, including a spacious boot, LED headlights and taillights, and chrome finishes on the window strips and door handles
Some of the interventions that have already been implemented to address SA’s energy crisis following an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July include the recruitment of former Eskom employees with experience and approval for procurement of about 1,200MW of power.
In response to a full week of worsening power cuts, which culminated in the implementation of stage 6 load-shedding on Sunday, minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan said on Monday that the department had been “working around the clock closely with Eskom to ensure that units [that have broken down at coal-fired power stations]” were returned to service...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eighteen Eskom veterans sign up to help restore operations
Pravin Gordhan says his department has been ‘working around the clock closely with Eskom’ to ease power cuts
Some of the interventions that have already been implemented to address SA’s energy crisis following an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July include the recruitment of former Eskom employees with experience and approval for procurement of about 1,200MW of power.
In response to a full week of worsening power cuts, which culminated in the implementation of stage 6 load-shedding on Sunday, minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan said on Monday that the department had been “working around the clock closely with Eskom to ensure that units [that have broken down at coal-fired power stations]” were returned to service...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.