Eighteen Eskom veterans sign up to help restore operations

Pravin Gordhan says his department has been ‘working around the clock closely with Eskom’ to ease power cuts

19 September 2022 - 23:12 Denene Erasmus and Hajra Omarjee

Some of the interventions that have already been implemented to address SA’s energy crisis following an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July include the recruitment of former Eskom employees with experience and approval for procurement of about 1,200MW of power.

In response to a full week of worsening power cuts, which culminated in the implementation of stage 6 load-shedding on Sunday, minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan said on Monday that the department had been “working around the clock closely with Eskom to ensure that units [that have broken down at coal-fired power stations]” were returned to service...

