Economy

Bank indicator shows load-shedding weighs on third quarter GDP growth

Poor performance of power utility is worsened by red tape for self-generation, says economist

BL Premium
20 September 2022 - 18:31 Thuletho Zwane

Business activity was under significant pressure in July, falling the most in 10 months, as SA grappled with load-shedding which sometimes reached stage six, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday.

The Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator, which offers a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next sic to 12 months, fell 1.0% month on month, as six of 10 components measuring the indicator fell and only four increased...

