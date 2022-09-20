×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Government’s emergency energy response plan is progressing, Gordhan says

DA calls for disbanding of ‘derailed’ National Energy Crisis Committee and replacing it with independent experts

BL Premium
20 September 2022 - 12:36 Denene Erasmus

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s energy response plan announced in July is “beginning to unfold”, but more attention has to be paid to maintenance and “fixing the generation side [of Eskom]”, public enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan said.

Gordhan said in a statement released on Monday some of the interventions already implemented to deal with SA’s energy crisis include the recruitment of experienced  former Eskom employees and approval for procurement of about 1,200MW of power...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.