DA calls for disbanding of 'derailed' National Energy Crisis Committee and replacing it with independent experts
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s energy response plan announced in July is “beginning to unfold”, but more attention has to be paid to maintenance and “fixing the generation side [of Eskom]”, public enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan said.
Gordhan said in a statement released on Monday some of the interventions already implemented to deal with SA’s energy crisis include the recruitment of experienced former Eskom employees and approval for procurement of about 1,200MW of power...
Government’s emergency energy response plan is progressing, Gordhan says
