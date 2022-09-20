The impasse over a revival of the Iran nuclear deal is keeping Iran’s exports from fully returning to the market
Mirroring the Weimar Republic, SA hasn’t had a stable, expansive financial system for more than a decade
Constitutional court strikes down section of Executive Ethics Code that does not require members of a party’s executive to declare the donations they get for party campaigns
The move comes amid a growing road-safety push in the country after a local business tycoon died in a crash involving his private car
Despite confidence levels being maintained, consumers are under pressure
BLSA and Busa want phase two carbon tax increases scrapped and tax allowances system continued to 2030
Comments by Dmitry Medvedev, chairperson of country’s Security Council, indicates Russia plans to press ahead with plans to incorporate Luhansk and Donetsk
England manager Gareth Southgate’s hope is that Sterling and Kane in attack will provide enough firepower
With no bad wines at the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild auction, the only filter you need is the depth of your pockets
It seems unlikely that SA will exit the current round of rolling power cuts that started on September 6 before the end of this week. But Eskom is hoping to implement lower stages as it returns units to service over the next four days.
“The objective is to get back to stage 2 by the weekend,” Eric Shunmagum, senior manager for asset management at the power utility said...
Eskom hopes ‘to get back to stage 2’ by the weekend
Work is ongoing to restore the more than 20 generation units that have broken down since last week
