Godongwana warns of intensifying risks to economy

Dollar and bond yields edge higher on the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100 basis-point US rate hike next week
She was a mother to her own nation and a respected figure in the Commonwealth and many other countries
Mkhize resigned from his post as health minister in 2021 after being implicated in the Digital Vibes scandal and accused of wrongdoing by the SIU
Ward 12 of uMhlathuze municipality had been under the control of the ruling party since democracy in 1994
Electronics giant also aims to switch overseas factories entirely to renewable power in five years, but says a similar target for its most energy-hungry domestic plants isn’t possible yet
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The collapse of the tailings dam in the Free State town on Sunday resulted in extensive infrastructural damage
India’s Supreme Court says rummy and certain fantasy games are skill-based and legal, but at least one court classified games such as poker as chance-based, or akin to gambling
England were lucky to take on the most inexperienced batting line-up in living memory
Petrol-powered vehicles still rule the roost at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
Downside risks to SA’s economy are intensifying as a result of escalating geopolitical tensions and China’s sluggish economy along with the impact of floods in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year, frequent power cuts, and rising inflation, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said.
The deepening war in Ukraine, including sanctions imposed on Russia for invading its western neighbour have “gravely impacted our assumptions [in the February budget] on the domestic outlook,” he said in a speech at the Government Employees Pension Fund annual conference in Cape Town...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Godongwana warns of intensifying risks to economy
War in Ukraine and China’s sluggish performance have ‘gravely’ affected assumptions made in the February budget
Downside risks to SA’s economy are intensifying as a result of escalating geopolitical tensions and China’s sluggish economy along with the impact of floods in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year, frequent power cuts, and rising inflation, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said.
The deepening war in Ukraine, including sanctions imposed on Russia for invading its western neighbour have “gravely impacted our assumptions [in the February budget] on the domestic outlook,” he said in a speech at the Government Employees Pension Fund annual conference in Cape Town...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.