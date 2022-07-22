×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Bank’s 75-pointer could be the right medicine

The hawkish move by Lesetja Kganyago and his team will be vindicated if it delivers on price stability

22 July 2022 - 05:06

When the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee goes into extensive detail on the inflation outlook in its post-meeting statement, you know it’s preparing to say something dramatic. So it was on Thursday, when the committee hiked interest rates by 75 basis points (bps).

That was more than most in the market were expecting. It was less than the preference of one member, who favoured an even steeper hike of 100 bps. Which is how you know the Bank is really worried about what’s happening to inflation, and more particularly to inflation expectations...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.