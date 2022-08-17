×

National

Reserve Bank says above-inflation wage deals risk causing a price spiral

Productivity gains do not offset higher wages, leading to inflation and requiring stronger monetary policy response

17 August 2022 - 17:58 Linda Ensor
UPDATED 17 August 2022 - 22:50

Worrying wage rises above the Reserve Bank’s inflation target range of 3%-6% raise the prospect of a price spiral with second-round effects on inflation, which could call for tighter monetary policy, deputy Reserve Bank governor Kuben Naidoo warned in parliament on Wednesday.

Unions are demanding a 6.5% pay rise for public servants and are undertaking a strike ballot this week...

