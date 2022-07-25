×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: Rand still looms large in inflation equation

A slightly stronger rand helps offset the effect of higher global oil prices

BL Premium
25 July 2022 - 19:01
UPDATED 26 July 2022 - 09:01

Between January and October 2002, the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee announced four consecutive 100-basis-point rate hikes as it tried to contain the inflationary fallout of the rand’s crash at the end of the previous year.

Two decades on, the committee has surprised the market with a 75-basis-point hike, the largest since 2002. This time, once again, the currency was a key factor in the decision. And though the circumstances are quite different, the contrasts between then and now provide a walk down monetary policy memory lane that highlights how far we have come...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.