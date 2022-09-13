Brent and WTI crude prices slide, ending a three-day rally
Higher company dividend outflows have been negative for current account
Experts at odds over liability for disaster after collapse of tailings dam
If she stands, her candidature could have the effect of splitting the vote in KwaZulu-Natal
The state-owned development finance institution posted an after-tax profit of R6.3bn at the group level in the year to end-March 2022
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Roelof Botha
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Danish authorities had requested the extradition of Shah, who was arrested in Dubai as the main suspect in $1.23bn tax fraud case
Proteas coach has won praise for improving SA’s Test and white-ball cricket
A new biography that draws from meticulous research attempts to restore the old field marshal’s reputation as a fighting soldier
The downside of foreign investment is that the inflows of capital into equity and bond markets inevitably result in outflows by way of dividend and interest payments.
That can certainly be expected when mining companies, many of whose shareholders are foreign, are reporting rich profits and declaring even richer dividends — as they were for the end-June reporting period...
EDITORIAL: The other side of SA mining’s ‘mini-boom’
